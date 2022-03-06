‘Bheeshma Parvam’ starring Mammootty, the South-India actor starrer and directed by Amal Neerad had a global launch at Expo 2020 Dubai. Mammootty himself alongwith actors Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Basi were also present for the global launch event of their upcoming movie which has released on March 3 worldwide. This is the first time a global launch for a movie was held in the Al Wasl Dome at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The India pavilion celebrated the actor with the caption ‘Celebrating Mammooty at Expo 2020’ as a tribute for his contribution to Indian cinema. Later, the pavilion was also visited by the star. The event was organised and executed by Equity Plus Advertising, Dubai.

The overseas distribution rights of Bheeshma Parvam was acquired by Truth Global Films, which had already made its debut into overseas film distribution during the Covid-19 pandemic with Mammootty’s ‘The Priest’, which ran successfully in theatres.

BheeshmaParvam is a highly anticipated release as it marks Amal’s second feature with Mammootty after a gap of 14 years. The duo previously collaborated for Big B, which was a massive hit and created a cult following among the fans over the years.

Abdul Samad, chairman, Truth Global Films, said: “We had arranged a grand and spectacular reception for the worldwide release of Bheeshma Parvam.”

Juby Kuruvilla, managing director, said: “We have been in the advertising industry for the past 15 years and we have been doing many movie premiers in the UAE. We are extremely proud and pleased to be a part of this global event for the premier of Bheeshma Parvam.”

