Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley gave the feature address at the official launch of Barbados National Day at the Expo Dubai on Saturday.

The Barbados Day activities comprised a Climate Crisis Youth Forum hosted by the prime minister, a Culinary Pod featuring Barbadian expert Chef Trevon Stoute and an official ceremony and folklore performance with top Bajan acts to culminate the evening.

During the address, Mottley spoke about building bridges and friendships as "peoples of the world" in the midst of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mottley placed emphasis on the importance of tourism to both Barbados and Dubai and referred to implementing a direct air link to facilitate travel by "ordinary" people.

"Let’s come together and save our Planet Earth," said Mottley as she announced a partnership to rebuild the coral reefs of the world.

She also spoke of respecting diversity and building moral strategic leadership.

Barbados is today showcasing the best the country has to offer, before a global audience at the ongoing Expo Dubai 2020.

From sugar cane to blockchain, Barbados has transformed itself through innovation and development with global contributions as a country of influence. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean sea, tourism ranks high on the country’s agenda as well.



