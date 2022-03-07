The Australian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is the most virtually visited pavilion with more than 30 million online visits, after having recorded one million visitors through its visitor experience.

The Australian Pavilion has appeared regularly on Expo’s “best lists” such as; “most Instagrammable”, “most family friendly”, “best bar” and “best entertainment”, among others.

Onsite visitors have enjoyed the traditional Aussie fare available, consuming around 40,000 Melbourne Lane coffees, 8,000 Bega cheese and vegemite toasties and 15,000 Australian lamingtons and were entertained by more than 2,500 cultural performances in the public forecourt, highlighting the diversity and richness of Australian culture.

Australia has also proudly welcomed over 17,000 participants at sporting events and activations at Aussie Park, further demonstrating Australia’s ongoing leadership and commitment to enhancing sports diplomacy and inclusion globally.

Despite the global challenges of the past few years, the UAE has been successful in providing a platform for the world to truly connect and engage.

The Australian Pavilion has welcomed over 3,300 business guests to VIP events and had the pleasure of hosting nearly 400 VIPs and dignitaries from across the globe. Contracts worth more than 200 million Australian dollars (142 million US dollars) have been awarded to Australian Companies as part of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Following last week’s Agri-food MoU signing between the UAE and the Australian State of New South Wales, a further 25 trade agreements have been signed during Expo. With further investment agreements expected across key industries such as healthcare, agriculture and food, sport, education, manufacturing, and space.

Justin McGowan, Australia’s Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said “We are incredibly grateful to our partners, our visitors and the UAE who have provided their support to the Australian Pavilion during this time. Our objective was to showcase Australia as a key destination to do business, invest, study and visit. The results of our time here have far exceeded our expectations and we have so many people to thank for helping us to achieve these outcomes.

“With tourism now reopening, we are anticipating a huge final month at Expo, and look forward to once again welcoming everyone to explore Australia for themselves”

Momentum continues for the Australian Pavilion with a busy schedule planned for the final month. As well as the usual performances on Victoria stage, Australia will be hosting a number of sports events, including the Women in Sports Forum on March 7, International Women’s Day events, the jointly organised “Water Resources Management and Sustainability: Solutions Arid Regions” conference in partnership with the UAE University, amongst many others.

