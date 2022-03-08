DUBAI- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has visited the Nepal Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the visit, Al Bowardi was briefed on the pavilion's main activities and events, such as music and pictures that illustrate the culture and history of Nepal and shed light on traditional handicrafts, along with the country's most significant achievements and future projects.

He said that the participation of the Nepalese pavilion at Expo 2020 is "an opportunity to learn about the country's ancient and diverse culture and its unique India-Nepal-China route as a vital link between some of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world."

The UAE minister also lauded the efforts to expand cooperation between the UAE and Nepal across various sectors such as tourism, energy, hydropower, education and climate change.

Al Bowardi thanked the pavilion's management team and wished them further success.