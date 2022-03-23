H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Hugo Velázquez, Vice President of Paraguay, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Paraguay and enhancing cooperation relations in various fields.

They also discussed a number of issues of mutual concern and the latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah and Vice President Velázquez also reviewed the participation of Paraguay at Expo 2020 Dubai, and the role of this prominent global event in boosting international cooperation to support global economic recovery and attain sustainable development in societies.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Velázquez’s visit and asserted the UAE's keenness to enhance joint cooperation relations with Paraguay and other friendly countries of Latin America in all fields.

Paraguay's Vice President hailed the outstanding participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, stressing the many promising opportunities that this global event has offered to all participating countries, which will help them enhance their development plans in various domains.

He also referred to his country's aspiration to boost cooperation with the UAE, commending its pioneering position at the regional and international levels.

Saeed Abdullah Saif Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to Argentina and Non-Resident Ambassador to Paraguay attended the meeting.



