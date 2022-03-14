DUBAI- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Abdel-Karim Deghmi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Jordan, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), the two sides discussed ways to strengthen joint cooperation between the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which are linked by deep-rooted brotherly relations.

They also reviewed issues of mutual concern, in addition to the latest regional and international developments.

The talks also focused on Jordan's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, and the role of this prominent international event in enhancing the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the depth and strength of these relations, highlighting UAE's keenness to boost joint cooperation with Jordan in various fields, in line with the aspirations of the two countries' leadership and with the interest of the two brotherly peoples.