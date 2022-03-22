DUBAI- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Arab States, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Dr. Al-Hajraf discussed regional and global issues and developments, as well as ways to bolster joint GCC action.

The sides also reviewed the outputs of the GCC’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, and the role of the GCC Pavilion in spotlighting the heritage, history, achievements and future plans of GCC countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah underscored the GCC's key role in tackling the common challenges facing its member countries, as well as strengthening the strategic and fraternal between them to ensure a prosperous future peoples for their peoples.