AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Saturday extended its deepest sympathies to the government and people of Morocco over the victims of an earthquake that hit the country earlier in the day, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

The ministry stressed Jordan's solidarity with Morocco in this tragic time, expressing its deepest condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), stressed the Kingdom's solidarity with Morocco, following His Majesty King Abdullah's directives.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sinan Majali said that a crisis cell was set up at the Kingdom's embassy in Rabat, and another at the ministry's headquarters, to follow up on the conditions of Jordanians in Morocco.

Majali told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the ministry has been in direct contact with Jordanians in Morocco and all authorities there, noting that no injuries were recorded among Jordanian nationals.

The Jordanian embassy in Morocco called on Jordanians to immediately call on 00212648546009, the ministry's operation centre in Amman on 00962795497777, or through the e-mail in the event of aftershocks.

Senate President Faisal Fayez sent a letter of condolences to the Head of the Moroccan Council of Advisors, Naim Meara, regarding the victims and those injured by the earthquake, Petra reported.

Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi also sent a letter to his Moroccan counterpart, expressing his sympathies over the victims of the earthquake, Petra added.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

