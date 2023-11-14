It was a busy day for Boeing on day one of the Dubai Airshow, with the aerospace company announcing multiple aircraft deals with some of the biggest names in commercial aviation, including Emirates and flydubai.

Ahead of the opening, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to social media with the promise of “greater growth” at this year’s edition, following the $74 billion in deals that the previous airshow generated.

“The Dubai Airshow has established itself over more than three decades as the foremost event in the global aviation industry. Multi-billion-dollar deals inked during the exhibition have strengthened the future of the global aviation sector and enabled it to navigate challenges. Dubai is the place where challenges turn into opportunities and adversity opens new pathways to success,” the state news agency reported Sheikh Mohammed as saying.

Here’s a look at the biggest announcements on day one of the airshow, taking place at Dubai World Central until November 17.

Emirates

Emirates placed aircraft orders worth $52 billion across 95 jets, which included 55 777-9 and 35 777-8 jets. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, also announced the airline was updating its 787 Dreamliner order book to better align future capacity to demand. The airline announced it would be buying five more 787 jets – growing its 787 backlog to 35 – while converting 30 787-9s to 20 787-8 and 10 787-10 airplanes.

Emirates orders 95 new aircraft for $52bln at Dubai Airshow 2023. Image courtesy: Emirates

The Dubai-based airline also announced an order for 202 GE9X engines and spares to power its upcoming fleet of Boeing 777X family of aircraft. The order also includes a long-term services agreement. This brought Emirates’ total order for GE9X engines to 460.

Emirates orders 95 new aircraft for $52bln at Dubai Airshow 2023. Image courtesy: Emirates

Flydubai

The Dubai-based airline placed a $11 billion order for 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, flydubai’s first wide-body order for Boeing 787-9s, diversifying its current fleet of all-Boeing 737 aircraft. Speaking at the announcement, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of flydubai said: “The order will allow flydubai to expand its horizon and cater to the growing demand on existing routes.”

Flydubai orders 30 wide-body planes at Dubai Airshow 2023. Image courtesy: Boeing

According to Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook, the Middle East fleet is projected to more than double over the next 20 years. Nearly half of these deliveries will be wide-body aircraft, driven by the region’s growing position as a global aviation hub.

SunExpress

SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, announced a commitment to purchase up to 90 737 Max single-aisle Boeing jets to fuel its growth. The agreement included 28 737-8 and 17 737-10 models, with the opportunity for up to 45 additional 737 MAX airplanes. This new commitment from SunExpress will build on the airline’s previous order for 42 737-8s, nine of which have been delivered.

Speaking at the airshow, Max Kownatzki, SunExpress CEO said the airline was looking to “more than double” its fleet over the next decade, “reaching a 150-aircraft fleet by 2033. Also, the addition of the 737-10, the newest 737 MAX plane with up to 230 seats, to our fleet will allow us to strengthen our capacity further.”

AirBaltic

Latvian airline airBaltic and the aircraft manufacturer Airbus announced a firm purchase agreement for 30 Airbus A220-300 aircraft with purchase rights for an additional 20 aircraft of the same type, marking the first order for the Netherlands-based aerospace company at the airshow.

With this order, airBaltic intends to operate a fleet of 100 A220-300s by 2030, making the airline the largest A220 customer in Europe.

Air Baltic airline. Image courtesy: Dubai Airshow

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic: “This day marks a significant milestone in the history of airBaltic – our plans for the first time ever to operate a fleet of 100 aircraft by 2030.”

Royal Jordanian

The airline announced an order for four 787-9 Dreamliner jets on day one, with plans to expand and modernise its widebody fleet. Jordan’s flag carrier also reconfirmed at the Dubai Airshow a previous order for two 787-9s, bringing its total 787-9 backlog to six.

Samer Majali, vice chairman and CEO of Royal Jordanian said: “This move aligns seamlessly with our broader strategy of fleet modernisation, emphasizing fuel efficiency, sustainability and passenger comfort.”

Royal Air Maroc

The North African carrier placed a repeat order for the 787 Dreamliner, confirming two 787-9s in its order book at the airshow.

“The two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners will enable Royal Air Maroc to expand in the short-term its long-haul network in response to the highly favorable market conditions in 2023,” said Abdelhamid Addou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Air Maroc. “Simultaneously, the company is actively pursuing a significant tender to quadruple the fleet before 2037.”

Egyptair

Egyptair, which is currently in “phase one” of expanding its aircraft and network according to CEO Yehia Zakaria, announced that the Egypt flag carrier has signed a lease agreement with the Los Angeles-based Air Lease corporation for 18 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft. Deliveries are scheduled between 2025 and 2026, with the airline leasing the aircraft for at least 12 years.

“The deal will help with the expansion of our fleet, to bring in a young fleet, and allow us to expand our network further,” said Zakaria, at the ongoing airshow.

Over the course of 2023, EgyptAir has taken delivery of eight aircraft, including seven Airbus A321neo and one Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Defence deal

The Tawazun Council, the UAE defence and security acquisition authority, announced nine deals worth AED 4.7 billion. Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi, the official spokespersons of the council, said that four contracts were signed on behalf of the Ministry of Defence with local companies, totalling Dh2.7 billion, including a contract with Halcon to procure ammunitions valued at Dh2.14 billion.

Tawazun Council. Image courtesy: Dubai Airshow

Spokesperson Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi also announced the contracts signed with international companies included five deals totalling Dh2 billion, which included a Dh1.62 billion contract with Chinese company Catic to procure an aircraft and its accessories.

Two contracts were also signed with the International Golden Group, the first one was an AED 338 million contract to provide technical support for aircrafts, and the second, for the purchase of engines at a value of AED 13 million.

