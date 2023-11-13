Emirates and flydubai placed orders with Boeing on the first day of Dubai Airshow, fuelling the airlines' growth and expansion plans in the aviation sector.

While Emirates placed an order for 90 more Boeing 777X jets valued at $52 billion, sister airline flydubai announced an order for 30 787 Dreamliners, its first wide-body planes.

The Emirates order book includes 55 777-9 Boeing aircraft, with 35 777-8 planes. The airline also signed a deal for 202 GE 9X engines.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates airline and flydubai also stated the growth of Dubai’s aviation sector, coupled with new orders, will create hundreds of thousands of jobs on the supply chain for the industry.

The first batch of 777-9 aircraft from the previous order is expected to join the Emirates fleet in 2025.

Today, Emirates also expanded its previous order to purchase 30 Boeing 787-9 aircraft, and increased its commitment to a total of 35 Dreamliner aircraft, including: 15 787-10 aircraft, and 20 787-8 aircraft.

(Writing by Bindu Rai; editing by Seban Scaira)

