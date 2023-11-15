DUBAI: Tawazun Council, the independent government entity that works closely with the Ministry of Defense and security agencies to maximize value through acquisition systems, announced signing of 11 deals, worth AED 6.9 billion, with local and international companies on the second day of the Dubai Airshow 2023.

The cumulative value of deals signed for first two days at Dubai Airshow 2023 is now 20 deals for AED 11.6 billion.

The announcement was made during a press conference held by Tawazun Council’s official spokespersons; Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi and Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi.

Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi said the number of contracts signed today by Tawazun Council, on behalf of the Ministry of Defense, with local companies, has reached 8, totaling AED 4.9 billion in value.

The biggest contract- worth AED 3.3 billion - was awarded to “Black Diamond” company, to procure an air defense system. The second largest local contract, worth AED 738 million, was signed Advanced Integrated Systems for the provision of aircraft maintenance services.

A contract worth AED 588 million was signed with Edge’s Earth Company for the Purchase of ammunition.

Other announced deals with local companies included a contract worth AED 177 million with “Trust International Group” to procure UAV systems, and AED 77.5 million contract with “Global Air Navigation Services “ to procure aircraft braking system. Additionally, an AED 29 million contract was signed with “Al Taif”, an EDGE company, to provide Technical Support for cooling devices and power generators for systems.

A contract was signed with “Emirates Aviation Supply Center” for Providing Technical Support for systems, radars, command, control and communications with a value of AED 8 million. The last deal was with “ADB Safegate Gulf” company at total value of AED 2.7 million to procure monitoring and control panel for the aircraft system.

Also announced today were 3 international contracts at a total value of AED 2 billion.

There were an AED 1.4 billion contract with the U.S. company “Raytheon”, to Purchase ammunitions, and an AED 210 million contract with the Italian company “Leonardo S.p.A” for the provision of aircraft maintenance services. The last deal was signed with the Chinese company “CATIC” to procure ammunitions at total value AED 438 million.Al Jaberi affirmed the Council's commitment to enhancing collaboration between major aerospace companies, both locally and globally. ''The goal is to achieve sustainable progress and development through partnerships and the exchange of expertise. This approach aims to empower industrial capabilities to keep pace with the rapid technological advancements in the aerospace sector."