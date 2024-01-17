Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa will lead Bahrain’s delegation at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), being held from January 15-19, under the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust’.

The delegation includes Sustainable Development Minister Noor Al Khulaif; Mumtalakat chief executive Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa; Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) CEO Khalid Humaidan; EDB adviser Iain Lindsay; Prime Minister’s Office director general Hamad Al Mahmeed; Cabinet General Secretariat secretary general May Ashoor; and Bapco Energies Group CEO Mark Thomas.

The landmark event will address security issues, develop economic frameworks to create jobs, utilise artificial intelligence, and advance a consistent approach towards achieving a carbon-neutral world.