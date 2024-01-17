PHOTO
Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa will lead Bahrain’s delegation at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), being held from January 15-19, under the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust’.
The delegation includes Sustainable Development Minister Noor Al Khulaif; Mumtalakat chief executive Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa; Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) CEO Khalid Humaidan; EDB adviser Iain Lindsay; Prime Minister’s Office director general Hamad Al Mahmeed; Cabinet General Secretariat secretary general May Ashoor; and Bapco Energies Group CEO Mark Thomas.
The landmark event will address security issues, develop economic frameworks to create jobs, utilise artificial intelligence, and advance a consistent approach towards achieving a carbon-neutral world.