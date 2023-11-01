Quinton de Kock smashed his fourth century of the World Cup and Rassie van der Dussen also hit a ton as semi-finals-bound South Africa sealed a comprehensive 190-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday for their sixth win in seven matches.

New Zealand were left needing a rescue act after collapsing to 90-5 inside 19 overs while chasing 358, with only Will Young (33) and Daryl Mitchell (24) offering any resistance, but South Africa did not relent and dismissed them for 167 in 35.3 overs.

Pace bowler Marco Jansen (3-31) began the rout with an early double strike, while spinner Keshav Maharaj (4-46) landed timely blows to ensure New Zealand had no way back in Pune despite a defiant 60 by Glenn Phillips.

In a highly-anticipated contest days after the two nations clashed in the Rugby World Cup final, De Kock struck 114 and Van der Dussen exploded late on to score 133 for his second ton of the showpiece as South Africa posted 357-4.

The Proteas built on the pair's 200-run partnership with 119 in the last 10 overs as David Miller put the New Zealand bowlers to the sword with a 30-ball 53 at the MCA Stadium.

South Africa began steadily after New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl, as they shrugged off the dismissal of captain Temba Bavuma (24) and flexed their muscles with top-scorer De Kock going past 500 runs in the tournament.

De Kock, who will retire from the 50-overs format after the tournament, milked the Black Caps bowlers in a flawless innings and reached his century with a massive six over long-leg off Jimmy Neesham before looking to accelerate.

He scored two more boundaries but offered a simple catch to Phillips at backward point as Tim Southee (2-77) took his first wicket on his return to competitive action after right thumb surgery in September.

Southee castled Van der Dussen on a day of little joy for New Zealand, who had lost the bowling services of seamer Matt Henry due to a right hamstring problem midway through South Africa's innings. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Chritian Radnedge)