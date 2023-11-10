New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in their last league match on Thursday to all but book their semi-final spot at the World Cup.

Afghanistan and Pakistan remain in the race for the remaining final-four spot with one match left but need improbable winning margins.

Table-toppers India, South Africa and Australia have already booked their places in the final-four of the 10-team tournament.

AFP Sport takes a look at qualification scenarios needed to become the fourth semi-finalist.

- New Zealand -

Played: 9, Points: 10, Net run-rate: 0.743

Runners-up in the previous two editions, New Zealand can now only wait for Pakistan and Afghanistan to finish their league stage.

But barring a miracle the Kiwis are set to face India in the first semi-final in Mumbai on November 15.

- Pakistan -

Played: 8, Points: 8, Net run-rate: 0.036

Remaining match: v England (in Kolkata on Saturday)

The 1992 champions have to win their final match by at least 287 runs.

- Afghanistan -

Played: 8, Points: 8, Net run-rate: -0.338

Remaining match: v South Africa (in Ahmedabad on Friday)

Afghanistan need to win by at least 438 runs to surpass New Zealand on net run-rate.

The Afghans also have the worst run-rate among the three teams.