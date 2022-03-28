MP Marzouq Al-Khalifa submitted a proposal to lift the security restrictions imposed on some citizens due to their political views. He disclosed that Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences rejected the admission applications of some citizens because of the security restrictions imposed on their relatives like their fathers or uncles.

On the other hand, MP Abdullah Al-Turaiji forwarded queries to Minister of Health Dr Khalid Al-Saeed on the reasons why Kuwait continues to implement Covid-19 regulations for passengers, considering many countries are no longer enforcing such regulations. He wants to know why the Ministry of Health still assigned employees at the borders to check travelers despite the electronic link between the ministries of Health and Interior, such that all arriving passengers are automatically quarantined.

MP Hesham Al-Saleh also asked the minister about the absence of an electronic link between the overseas offices and the accounting and auditing departments at the Health Ministry, poor monitoring of health offices in London and Washington, measures taken to address the problem and to monitor the incentives and allowances granted to employees in both offices, and legal basis for approving expenditures at the London and Washington health offices in the last three years in spite of the non-approval of the Financial Controllers Bureau (FCB).

Moreover, MP Shuaib Al-Muwaizri urged Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Abdulwahab Al-Rashid to suspend the merger of Ahli United Bank (AUB) and Kuwait Finance House (KFH). Last week, the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) sold almost 15 percent of its securities, which reduced the shares of the government in the capital of KFH and PIFSS is no longer a major shareholder of the bank, the lawmaker asserted. He holds Al-Rashid and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid accountable for such a suspicious deal.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim has invited the MPs and government to the ordinary sessions slated for Tuesday and Wednesday. Items in the agenda of these sessions are as follows: – Grilling motion of MPs Muhannad Al-Sayer, Khalid Al-Otaibi and Hassan Jawhar against His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid.

The grilling points include illegal practices of the premier, disruption of work in the interest of citizens, lack of cooperation with the legislative authority, systematic stealing of public funds and squandering of national wealth; – Continuation of deliberations on the government’s program for fiscals 2021/2022 to 2024/2025; – Second reading of the bill on amending Penal Code number 16 /1960 to replace the word ‘servant’ with the phrase ‘domestic labor’; – Reports of the Human Resources Committee on the proposed amendment of Civil Service Law number 15/1979; – Reports of the Foreign Affairs Committee about the proposal to amend law number 21/1964 on boycotting Israel and banning all ways of normalizing relations with Israel and relevant organizations.

The Assembly initially approved this proposal on May 27, 2021 and then sent the report back to the relevant committee to revise the bill as per the MPs’ recommendations. – Report of the Illegal Residents (Bedouns) Affairs Committee on the proposal to expand their social and civil rights; – Report of the Budgets and Final Accounts Committee on the final accounts of several public institutions for fiscals 2018/2019 and 2019/2020; – Proposed amendment of law number 98/2013 on the establishment of the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs); – Proposal to amend Environment Protection Law number 42/2014.

