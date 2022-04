Vietnam on Tuesday announced 12,012 new infections of COVID-19, including one imported case, the lowest since 4th February.

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the national tally has now reached 10,475,819 since the pandemic began.

As many as 4,218 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,941,064 so far.

An additional 13 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded on the day, taking the total number of fatalities to 42,957.