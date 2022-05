Vietnam on Monday announced 2,269 new infections of COVID-19, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the national tally reached 10,676,184.

A total of 2,066 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on 8th May, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,320,591.

One COVID-19 death was reported on the day, bringing the death toll to 43,056.