PHOTO
Investments in petrochemicals will rise by 45% YoY as COVID-19 stalled many projects. Watch the Zawya video here.
MENA's total energy investments in next five years (2022-2026) will reach $879bln
PHOTO
Investments in petrochemicals will rise by 45% YoY as COVID-19 stalled many projects. Watch the Zawya video here.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2022