Although the Corona epidemic continues to show positive indicators, the vaccination centers received thousands of citizens and residents during the past weeks and 17,000 reportedly took the second dose in 37 days from April 19 to May 26, while more than 56 thousand received the third booster dose during the same period, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The sources pointed to the stability of the general epidemiological conditions and indicators of the Corona virus in the country, after the removal of restrictions related to the epidemic, and the resumption of commercial, social, cultural and other activities, noting that the increase in health awareness and the national vaccination campaign, which was launched in late December 2020, played a major role in the decline of the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic locally, and then gradually return to normal life.

The sources indicated that the proportion of those receiving the two doses out of the total population eligible for vaccination reached 84.3 percent, pointing at the same time that today (Sunday) those who wish to visit the Al-Ahmadi health areas will be received at the Fintas Health Center instead of the health facilities, for those who wish to receive doses of Covid 19 vaccines, noting that this is due to the low rate and volume of turnout. And about the latest statistics of “Corona” locally, Kuwait recorded 53 infections on May 21, with one case in intensive care, and 4 in the wards designated for virus patients, as well as no deaths from Corona complications were recorded, as the daily infection rate for the number of swabs was 3 percent with a cure rate of 99.5%.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).