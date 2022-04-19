Uber Technologies has scrapped mandatory face masks for its riders and drivers in the United States, the ride-hailing company said on Tuesday, adding that riders have the option to cancel their trip if they feel uncomfortable with its move.

The company introduced mask mandates for its drivers, riders and delivery workers around the world in May 2020 as COVID-19 cases rose.

Uber added that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing a mask if a person has certain high-risk factors or if transmission levels are high in their area.

The company said in November it was resuming shared rides, which had been suspended due to rising COVID cases.

The Biden administration on Monday said it would no longer enforce a U.S. mask mandate on public transportation, after a federal judge in Florida ruled that the 14-month-old directive was unlawful. Major carriers including American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines relaxed curbs following the announcement.

COVID-19 cases have dropped sharply in the United States since hitting record levels in January, according to data from the CDC.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)



