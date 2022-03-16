The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 318 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,073 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 29,673.

The new cases were detected through 373,822 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 16 are 886,301, while total recoveries stand at 854,326. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Over 143.1 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

All private schools in Sharjah will return to full in-person learning from the new academic term in April.

The decision was taken in light of “the stability of the Covid-19 situation and the high vaccination rate”, the SPEA posted on Twitter.

The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted children of determination as schools closed doors and remote learning posed an obstacle to their development. These children lacked social interaction, which aggravated their mental health problems, said Dr Timothy Shriver, Chairman of Special Olympics.

During a session on ‘Reflecting on our systemic responses to the impact of Covid-19 on Children of Determination’, at the World Early Childhood Development (WED) forum in Abu Dhabi, Shriver said that children of determination were not well equipped to deal with such situations, given their compromised understanding and processing capabilities.

Meanwhile, New Zealand said on Wednesday it would open its border for some visitors earlier than previously forecast, hoping an influx of tourists will boost the economy.

Vaccinated Australians can travel to New Zealand from April 12 and then from May 1 tourists from visa-waiver countries such as the United States and Britain will be able to visit, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference.

