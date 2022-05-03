The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 222 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 368 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,140.

The new cases were detected through 181,334 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 2 are 899,033 while total recoveries stand at 882,591. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Over 155.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Greece lifted Covid-19 restrictions on Sunday for foreign and domestic flights, its civil aviation authority said, ahead of the summer tourism season that officials hope will see revenues bouncing back from the pandemic slump.

To fly in or out of the country, travellers were previously required to show either a vaccination certificate, a certificate saying they had recovered from coronavirus or a negative test.

Passengers and crew will only need to wear a face mask, the civil aviation authority said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Supreme Court said that bodily autonomy and integrity are constitutional rights and no individual can be forced to get vaccinated against Covid also affirmed the Central government’s Covid-19 vaccination policy.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai also held that the vaccine mandates imposed by various state governments and other authorities in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic are “not proportionate”.

Saying that restrictions on unvaccinated individuals in relation to public places and access to resources are unreasonable, the bench suggested the states remove such restrictions.

The bench said it is satisfied that the current vaccine policy cannot be said to be unreasonable and manifestly arbitrary.

It further held that no substantial data has been produced on record by the Centre to show that the risk of transmission of Covid-19 virus from the unvaccinated persons is higher than from the vaccinated persons.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).