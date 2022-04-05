The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 244 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 441 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 19,357.

The new cases were detected through 192,574 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 5 are 892,714, while total recoveries stand at 871,055. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Over 149.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Britain’s health authorities have added 9 more symptoms to the list of Covid-19 symptoms as new cases reached record levels in the country, with latest official figures showing 1 in every 13 people infected, amounting to nearly 4.9 million people.

The original signs of infection recognised were fever, persistent cough, and loss of smell or taste. The presence of symptoms enables those infected to access tests, financial allowances and medical treatment.

China has sent the military and thousands of healthcare workers into Shanghai to help carry out Covid-19 tests for all of its 26 million residents as cases continued to rise on Monday, in one of the country's biggest-ever public health responses.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday dispatched more than 2,000 medical personnel from across the army, navy and joint logistics support forces to Shanghai, an armed forces newspaper reported.

Most staff at South Korea’s POSCO have returned to their offices starting from April 1, making it one of the first major firms in the country to implement back-to-office plans.

POSCO’s move comes as South Korea weighs scrapping social distancing curbs altogether and explores living with COVID-19 amid declining infections.

