The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 323 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,168 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 35,815.

The new cases were detected through 302,508 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 8 are 883,593, while total recoveries stand at 854,476. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Over 140.4 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

Covid-19 can cause the brain to shrink, reduce grey matter in the regions that control emotion and memory, and damage areas that control the sense of smell, an Oxford University study has found.

The scientists said that the effects were even seen in people who had not been hospitalised with Covid, and whether the impact could be partially reversed or if they would persist in the long term needed further investigation.

"There is strong evidence for brain-related abnormalities in Covid-19," the researchers said in their study, which was released on Monday.

Even in mild cases, participants in the research showed "a worsening of executive function" responsible for focus and organising, and on an average brain sizes shrank between 0.2 per cent and 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc said on Monday it plans to develop and begin testing vaccines targeting 15 of the world's most worrisome pathogens by 2025 and will permanently wave its Covid-19 vaccine patents for shots intended for certain low- and middle-income countries.

The US biotechnology company also said it will make its messenger RNA (mRNA) technology available to researchers working on new vaccines for emerging and neglected diseases through a program called mRNA Access.

Moderna announced its strategy ahead of the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit sponsored by the UK government and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), an international coalition set up five years ago to prepare for future disease threats.

