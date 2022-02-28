Authorities in the UAE recently eased Covid safety rules across the country as daily cases dropped sharply. Mask-wearing has been made optional outdoors, while it is still mandatory in indoor spaces.

Among the rules that were eased were those around close contacts of Covid-positive cases. Close contacts are those that have closely interacted with a Covid-positive patient.

According to the announcement made by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), close contacts don’t need to quarantine anymore. Close contacts working in “all state sectors” need to conduct a PCR test daily for five days, the NCEMA said.

Each Emirate has the flexibility to determine the PCR testing requirement for close contacts. So far, Abu Dhabi and Dubai have announced the safety protocols for this category.

>>Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said close contacts needn’t quarantine. However, they must conduct daily PCR tests for five consecutive days.

>>Dubai

According to Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, close contacts who are not experiencing any symptoms are no longer required to quarantine. The committee did not specify the need to conduct PCR tests.

>>Covid-positive cases

The NCEMA also announced that the isolation protocol for Covid-positive residents remains unchanged. They, however, will no longer need to wear wristbands.

The isolation period differs for those in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

In Dubai, Covid-positive patients must isolate at home for 10 days.

In Abu Dhabi, this flowchart explains the protocol for positive cases:

