People arriving in the UAE through land points, and regardless of their vaccination status, will no longer have to present a negative pre-arrival PCR test under new rules.

However, the rules, to be applied starting March 29, require them to undertake the rapid Exponential Deep Examination (EDE) and wait for the result before they are allowed entry into the country, reported Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

All the vehicle occupants have to perform the EDE as a precondition to enter the country, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security announced, WAM news agency reported.

The two authorities also stressed the need to adhere to the Green Pass protocol upon entering various events, tourist and cultural sites, and other places that require the presentation of Green Pass as a precondition for entry.

