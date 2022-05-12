The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 268,888 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the nationwide testing scope to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary care treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 364 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 901,440.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are stable, and receive the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving the death toll unchanged at 2,302.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 252 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 885,287.



