The UAE has administered 5,477 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 250.09 doses per 100 people.

As the UAE gears up for Eid Al Fitr celebrations on Monday (May 2), citizens and residents need to be aware of the country's latest Covid-19 protocols for the Islamic festival.

Announced recently, worshippers have been advised to wear face masks and maintain social distancing norms while attending early morning Eid Al Fitr prayers. These protocols outline regulations for mosques and protocols for prayers, to celebrate in a safe environment.

This comes as authorities in Abu Dhabi approved an extension of the Green Pass validity period from 14 to 30 days for those who are fully vaccinated.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved a return to 100 percent operating capacity in all commercial activities, tourist attractions, and events in the Emirate.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).