Muscat: Civil Aviation Authority stated that for those coming into the Sultanate of Oman, they should have received the second dose of vaccine at least 14 days before travelling. This is in response to the decisions of the Supreme Committee and is effective from March 1.

Based on the decisions of the Supreme Committee for dealing with COVID-19, the Civil Aviation Authority hereby informs all passengers and aircraft operators in the Sultanate of Oman on the following:

• Passengers who received two doses of any approved vaccine are accepted to travel to the Sultanate of Oman without presenting COVID-19 PCR test result taking into consideration that the second dose has been received at least before 14 days.

This decision is effective from Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

