The French government has moved South Africa to the 'Green' country list for France. The regulations will ease travel restrictions previously placed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, making it easier for tourists from South Africa to travel to France.

The new entry regulations



Vaccinated passengers do not require a negative PCR/antigen test to enter. They are only required to present proof of vaccination.



Unvaccinated passengers no longer need a compelling reason to travel to France. They must, however, present a negative PCR test less than 72 hours old or a negative Antigen test less than 48 hours old prior to departure.



From 14 March, it will no longer be necessary to obtain a ‘Pass Sanitaire’ in order to access certain leisure activities for vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers.



The above is subject to visa requirements as has always been the case. Air France wishes to remind passengers that these requirements are specifically for those travelling to France as their final destination. For those transiting, the entry requirements of the country of final destination must be adhered to.



Passengers are advised to check the French government website to familiarise themselves with or https://airfrance.traveldoc.aero. updated information.

