The South African Government has yet again not removed the State of Disaster that was put in place to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his address to the nation tonight, President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that several adjusted Level 1 lockdown restrictions have been lifted. These measures will take effect tomorrow, 23 March 2022, once the new regulations are gazetted.



The new rules:

* Indoor and outdoor venues can house 50% of their capacity so long as entrants are vaccinated, or have a negative Covid-19 test.

* The maximum number of people able to attend a funeral has upped from 100 to 200.

* Masks are mandatory in public indoor spaces, such as malls, taxis, buses and trains but not in outdoor spaces such as when exercising outdoors or attending an outdoor venue.

* The regulations on social distancing have changed, with people needing to keep a distance of 1m apart from each other in all settings, with the exception of schools.

* Inbound international travellers will need to show proof of vaccination or a Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours.

"We see many parts of our daily lives returning to normal," Ramaphosa said. "We feel the fear of the last two years lifting off our shoulders."



He said Government is waiting for the finalisation of public comment on the Covid-19 Health Regulations draft. The deadline is 16 April at which point it is anticipated the State of Disaster will be lifted, Ramaphosa said.



68% of people older than 60 have been vaccinated. 48% of all SA adults have received a least one vaccine.



"We need to get more people between 18 and 35 years old vaccinated," Ramaphosa added.



With these changes in place, almost all restrictions on social and economic activity as imposed by the State of Disaster will have been lifted.

