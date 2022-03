South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases stayed above 350,000 for the second straight day Sunday as the country is grappling with the fast spread of the omicron variant, Yonhap news agency reported.

The country recorded 350,190 new COVID-19 infections, including 350,157 local cases, raising the total caseload to 6,556,453, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The country added 251 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the total deaths to 10,395, according to the KDCA.