South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 50,000 for the second day amid the recent lifting of the outdoor mask mandate, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

In a statement, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said that the country recorded 42,296 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total caseload to 17,438,068.

There were 79 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 23,158.