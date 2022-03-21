South Korea reported 209,169 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total caseload to 9,582,815, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Yonhap news agency quoted KDCA as saying that the death toll from COVID-19 came to 12,757, up 329 from Sunday. The number of people receiving at-home treatment stands at 1,993,986 as of Monday.

As of midnight Sunday, 32.37 million people out of the 52 million population, or 63.1 percent, had received booster shots. Fully vaccinated people came to 44.46 million, representing 86.6 percent, the KDCA said.