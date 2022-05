South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to around 20,000 on Monday, marking the lowest level in nearly three months, as the country lifted the outdoor mask mandate, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

In a statement, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said that the country recorded 20,084 new COVID-19 infections, including 26 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 17,295,733.

There were 81 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 22,958.