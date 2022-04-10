South Korea added 164,481 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total caseload to 15,333,670 out of the 52 million population, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The country reported 329 new COVID-19 deaths, with the fatality rate standing at 0.13 percent, Yonhap news agency reported.

This week, health authorities are expected to announce a new "post-omicron scheme", aimed at further lifting social distancing and normalising the medical system to the pre-pandemic days.



