Shanghai's Jinshan district has published a list of residential units that will be allowed to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions after reporting no new transmissions for 14 days, it said on its official Weibo microblogging channel on Monday.

Jinshan was part of the first batch of Shanghai districts to publish the details of a city-wide programme dividing its residential areas into three risk categories and ease a blanket lockdown.

It did not say if the curbs on residents in low-risk areas would be lifted immediately. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Christopher Cushing)