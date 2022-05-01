The MEED magazine quoting informed sources said what is happening in China’s Shanghai region has a negative impact on Kuwait’s oil and gas projects, reports Al-Rai daily. The daily quoting reliable sources indicated that the import of shipments of steel plates and tubes that were due to arrive from Shanghai for use in oil sector projects has been cancelled.

One of the sources stated, “Contracts are currently in talks with regard to what is happening with the shipments from Shanghai, and it is hoped that the issues will be dealt with without the need to resort to a legal solution.” The outbreak again of Covid-19 virus in China has brought entire cities to a standstill and caused major disruption to manufacturing and shipping hubs across the country.

About 373 million people – a quarter of China’s population – have been subject to virus-related closures in recent weeks due to the so-called zero infection policy in the country, and there are also concerns that the new closures will cause further disruption to global supply chains. The problems with purchases from China surfaced at a time when the Kuwaiti contractors struggle to find alternatives to Russian suppliers.

