RIYADH — Saudi Arabia' Health Ministry has revealed on Wednesday the positive role of COVID-19 vaccine in reducing the death rate since the start of the pandemic in the Kingdom.



Starting from the first wave of coronavirus, which was during April till the end of November of 2020, and despite the precautionary and preventive measures such as wearing masks and physical distancing, the ministry’s indicators showed that 267 deaths were recorded for every 100,000 cases infected with the virus.



While during the second wave in March to August 2021, the death rate decreased to 99 deaths per 100,000 infections, at which time the ministry had started giving the first dose of vaccines, in addition to continuing with same precautions.



From December 2021 to February 2022, during the third wave of the pandemic, the Kingdom witnessed a significant decrease in the death rate, which reached only one case per 100,000 cases.



This resulted with the continued application of preventive precautions and receiving two doses in addition to the booster dose of the vaccine.



It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia on April 5 for the first time in more than two years, did not record any deaths due to coronavirus infection. This signals another milestone in the Kingdom’s success stories in containing the pandemic after normalcy returned to all spheres of life.

