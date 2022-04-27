RIYADH — The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that booking for the second booster dose of vaccine against coronavirus is available for those at the age of 50 or above.



Those who have completed eight months after taking the first booster dose can register for the second dose, the ministry said in a statement published on its Twitter account. The ministry said that an appointment for the second dose can be had through its Sehhaty application.



Earlier, the Ministry of Interior made it mandatory for all citizens and residents to take the third dose or booster shot to secure their immune status on the Tawakkalna application effective from February 1 this year.

Those who have not received the booster shot more than eight months after their second vaccine dose will no longer be considered immune in the Kingdom’s contact-tracing Tawakkalna app from February 2.

The first booster dose is being given three months after taking the second dose.

