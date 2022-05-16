RIYADH — The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that the booster dose against coronavirus and its variants is available for all those aged 16 and above. The booster dose has been made available earlier for the elderly and those with chronic diseases.



It is noteworthy that the ministry had announced on April 26 that booking for the fourth dose (second booster dose) of the vaccine is available for those at the age of 50 or above.



According to the earlier ministry statement on its Twitter account, those who have completed eight months after taking the first booster dose can register for the second dose. The ministry said that an appointment for the second booster dose could be had through its Sehhaty application.



Dr. Abdullah Asiri, deputy minister of health for preventive health, said recently that people who are under 50 years old and suffering from immunodeficiency diseases could now receive the second booster dose of the vaccine.



He stated that those who are under the age of 50 can get the second booster dose, in case they suffer from severe diseases that reduce their immunity such as organ transplantation, active cancer, and similar diseases that cause immunization deficiency.

