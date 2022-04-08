

RIYADH- Assistant Deputy Minister of Health for Preventive Health Dr. Abdullah Asiri has denied reports that Saudi Arabia will give a fourth booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to people in the age group 60 and above.



The announcement was made by Dr. Asiri, according to Akhbar 24, after he confirmed that the rumor about a 4th dose of the vaccine was totally incorrect.



Additionally, Dr. Asiri has also denied what has been circulated recently on social media regarding the changes in the individuals' health status in Tawakkalna application 6 months after receiving the booster dose.



Dr. Asiri clarified the definition of the health status (Immune - Completed COVID-19 vaccine doses) on Tawakkalna app will be shown on the screen of every individual above 18 who received two doses of the vaccine and one shot of the booster dose. "Nothing had changed about it," he said.



Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry earlier confirmed the positive role of Covid-19 vaccine in reducing the death rate since the start of the pandemic in the Kingdom.



On April 5, for the first time in more than two years, Saudi Arabia did not record any deaths due to coronavirus infection.

