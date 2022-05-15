Saudi Arabia recorded 434 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 758,795.

Recoveries reached 263, raising the total number of recovered cases to 743,572 (97 percent of total COVID-19 cases).

The Kingdom reported three deaths, with the death toll standing at 9,114.

Saudi Arabia conducted nearly 22,600 new tests, with the total number of administered COVID-19 doses rising to 64.8 million.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).