RIYADH — Saudi Arabia recorded on Wednesday 642 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 757,191.



Recoveries reached 145, raising the total number of recovered cases to 742,927 (97% of total COVID-19 cases).



The Kingdom reported four deaths, with the death toll standing at 9,108.



Saudi Arabia conducted nearly 22,890 new tests, with the total number of administered COVID-19 doses rising to 64.7 million.

