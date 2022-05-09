

JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia recorded 339 COVID-19 cases on Sunday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 755,415.



Recoveries reached 112, raising the total number of recovered cases to 742,563 (98 percent of total COVID-19 cases).



According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 4 persons have died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours, with the death toll standing at 9,103.



Saudi Arabia conducted nearly 12,200 new tests, while the number of administered vaccine doses increased to 64.50 million.



