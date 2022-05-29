Saudi Arabia has actively supported global efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and provided over $770 million to set up a Covax vaccine manufacturing facility, the Saudi Minister of Health, Eng Fahad Al-Jalajel has said.

During its leadership of the G20, Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries that requested holding a special summit to unify global efforts to contain the pandemic, he said in a speech delivered at the 75th session of the General Assembly of the World Health Organization WHO, which concluded on May 23rd in Geneva, Switzerland.

This resulted in unprecedented global cooperation, leading to the setting up of the Covax manufacturing facility, he said.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' re-election

On a different note, Al-Jalajel congratulated Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on his re-election as Director-General of the WHO for a second term, and the renewal of the international community's confidence in his leadership of the Organisation.

Al-Jalajel also held several bilateral meetings, in which he met the Ministers of Health in Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Djibouti, Cuba, Maldives, Poland, Malaysia, and India. During these meetings, bilateral cooperation on health was discussed.

This WHO meeting is the first since the beginning of the pandemic. The theme of this year’s Assembly is Health for peace, peace for health. where representatives of member states, partner agencies, civil society representatives, and experts discuss the present and future public health issues of global importance.-

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).