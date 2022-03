South Korea's new COVID-19 cases spiked to near 500,000 in the last 24 hours, adding to concerns that infections continue to spike again as the accumulated caseload surpassed 10 million, state news agency (Yonhap) said.

The country had reported 490,881 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight, raising the total caseload to 10,427,247, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Wednesday.

The death toll from COVID-19 came to 13,432, up 291 from Tuesday, the KDCA said.