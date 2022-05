South Korea reported fewer than 20,000 COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, amid the receding omicron wave.

In a statement carried by Yonhap News Agency, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said that the country added 12,654 new infections, including 26 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,080,323.

Moreover, the country added 19 deaths from COVID-19, taking the total to 24,158.