Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,466 over the past day to 18,201,074, the anti-coronavirus crisis centre said on Tuesday.

As many as 1,441 people were hospitalised with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 25.1% from a day earlier, TASS news agency reported. The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,052 over the past day, reaching 17,563,272.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 125 over the past day, reaching 376,292, the centre reported.