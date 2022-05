Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,207 over the past day to 18,195,608, the anti-coronavirus crisis centre reported on Monday.

The centre reported that the country's COVID-19 death toll increased by 136 over the past 24 hours and climbed to 376,167.

Russia's COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,502 over the past day, reaching 17,556,220, the anti-coronavirus crisis centre told reporters.